Traffic on Route 15 in Washington Co., IL being re-routed

Illinois State Police is on the scene of a crash involving a semi trailer hauling a mobile home.

The mobile home has fallen off the trailer and is blocking both lanes of Route 15, approximately one mile east of U.S. 51 N.

in Washington County.

There are several power lines down in this area due to the crash.

Route 15 will be closed at this location for several hours until the scene is cleaned up.

Traffic is being re-routed:

East side of crash scene - Rt 15 at Riddle Road

West side of crash scene - Rt. 15 at Old State Road

