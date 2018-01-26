Route 15 in Washington Co., IL open after semi trailer crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Route 15 in Washington Co., IL open after semi trailer crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police was on the scene of a crash involving a semi trailer hauling a mobile home.

The mobile home fell off the trailer and is blocking both lanes of Route 15, approximately one mile east of U.S. 51 N. in Washington County.

Several power lines that fell have been repaired.

Both lanes of Route 15 were opened at 6:15 p.m.

