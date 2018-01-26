Route 15 in Washington Co., IL open after semi trailer crash

Illinois State Police was on the scene of a crash involving a semi trailer hauling a mobile home.

The mobile home fell off the trailer and is blocking both lanes of Route 15, approximately one mile east of U.S. 51 N. in Washington County.

Several power lines that fell have been repaired.

Both lanes of Route 15 were opened at 6:15 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.