Franchise responds after video of incident with Golden Corral employee surfaces

A video of an incident between a Cape Girardeau Golden Corral manager and an employee has 471,000 views on Facebook.

According to a post on Cape Girardeau Police Department 's Facebook page, officers responded to the incident when it occurred and the case was forwarded to the city attorney's office.

Police say since the video surfaced, a supplemental report was completed and additional paperwork was forwarded to the city attorney’s office for review and disposition.

We reached out to the Golden Corral Headquarters and RFR, Inc., a Golden Corral Franchise, gave us this statement:

"We pride ourselves on the high standards we set for customer and employee care. After investigating the matter, it is clear that the event outside our restaurant in Cape Girardeau, Mo., depicted in the video was not in keeping with those standards. The manager in question is no longer associated with our company at this time and we are working on training protocols to ensure nothing like this happens again."

