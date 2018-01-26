Franchise responds after video of incident with Golden Corral employee surfaces

A video of an incident between a Cape Girardeau Golden Corral manager and an employee has 471,000 views on Facebook.
A video of an incident between a Cape Girardeau Golden Corral manager and an employee has 471,000 views on Facebook.
Illinois State Police is on the scene of a crash involving a semi trailer hauling a mobile home.
Illinois State Police is on the scene of a crash involving a semi trailer hauling a mobile home.
Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton held a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.
Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton held a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.
A Hickman County Kentucky road is closed at the 12-13 mile markers due to a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
A Hickman County Kentucky road is closed at the 12-13 mile markers due to a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury reported one man dead and another in custody after a disturbance.
The Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury reported one man dead and another in custody after a disturbance.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison. It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.
An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison. It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The funeral of a 19-year-old Rock Hill girl who was shot and killed inside the landmark Peach Stand Tuesday afternoon has been set.
The funeral of a 19-year-old Rock Hill girl who was shot and killed inside the landmark Peach Stand Tuesday afternoon has been set.
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
Potter County officials are asking for information after a family came home to find their house burglarized and their pets dead.
Potter County officials are asking for information after a family came home to find their house burglarized and their pets dead.