Ameren MO, IL crews arrive in Puerto Rico to restore electric

Dozens of Ameren crews arrived in Ponce, Puerto Rico on Friday to help residents get their power restored.

This comes after a hurricane took out much of the power several months ago.

Crews arrived from St. Louis on Jan. 26. A barge with Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois trucks and equipment also arrived on Friday.

Crews will try to restore electric within an 80-mile circuit in the Carolina region. This is on the northeast coast east of the capitol of San Juan.

Ameren Missouri crews from all parts of Missouri are working along with Ameren Illinois crews.

