RLC advisors set late night schedules

Rend Lake College academic and financial aid advisors are willing to work around anyone's schedule this year with new late night advisement. It is once a month through December.

Advisors will remain open past regular office hours until 6 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 11, Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.

Students can walk in to meet with academic advisors to register for classes, although appointments are encouraged. Financial Aid advisors will be available to discuss funding options. Both offices are located in the Administration Building of the Ina campus.

For more information or to make an appointment, contact the Academic Advisement Center at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1266 or advising@rlc.edu.

