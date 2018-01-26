Paducah, KY man charged with rape, asking for nude photo of juvenile

A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of raping a juvenile and asking for nude photos to be sent to his phone.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Skip Hansen, 44, was charged with third-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He's also charged with using a communication system to procure a minor.

On Jan. 17, the sheriff's office began investigating a complaint of a juvenile sending a nude picture to Hansen.

Investigators found out through evidence that a number of nude photos of the juvenile had been sent to Hansen's phone, and Hansen had been asking for the pictures.

Additional evidence showed that Hansen sexually abused and raped the juvenile at least once, according to the sheriff's office.

On Jan. 26, detectives applied for and received a search warrant and arrest warrant for Hansen.

More evidence was taken in during the search warrant.

Hansen was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

