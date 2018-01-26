KY 58 open in Hickman, Co., KY following semi crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
A Hickman County Kentucky highway is back open at the 12-13 mile markers following a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

It happened between Clinton and Fulgham, Kentucky along KY 58 between the 12-13 mile markers, between Kaylor Rd. and KY 780.

The truck was loaded with chicken feed that had to be offloaded.

