Benton, IL woman charged with child endangerment

Written by James Long
BENTON, IL

A Benton, Illinois woman is facing child endangerment charges, according to police.

Police responded to a call of a child found unsupervised. 

Rachel Ray, 32, was arrested for endangering the life or health of a child and taken to the Franklin County Jail.

