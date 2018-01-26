Student in custody, accused of threatening to shoot up Joppa High School

A student is in custody after deputies say he threatened to shoot up Joppa High School.

On Wednesday, January 24 at 1:59 p.m., the Massac County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from the Joppa High School stating that a student had made a threat of shooting up the school.

Deputies responded to the high school and were told the student in question was in the principal's office. They were told of the comments that the student allegedly made and his alleged actions immediately after making the comment.

The student was taken into custody and taken to the sheriff's office. It was decided the juvenile would be housed at a Regional Juvenile Detention Center for the night or until he could go before a judge.

According to Sheriff Ted Holder in a press release, no weapon was found during a search of the school.

