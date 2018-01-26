Student in custody, accused of threatening to shoot up Joppa High School

Brian Alworth says an approaching weather system will help kick up some gusty south to southwest winds today and tonight.
Brian Alworth says an approaching weather system will help kick up some gusty south to southwest winds today and tonight.
A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of raping a juvenile and asking for nude photos to be sent to his phone.
A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of raping a juvenile and asking for nude photos to be sent to his phone.
Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton held a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.
Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton held a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.
A Hickman County Kentucky road is down to one lane due to a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
A Hickman County Kentucky road is down to one lane due to a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Paducah's Parks and Recreation will host its first Hot Shot Basketball Contest at the Paducah Recreation Center.
Paducah's Parks and Recreation will host its first Hot Shot Basketball Contest at the Paducah Recreation Center.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.
Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by its founder Steve Wynn, describing it as a smear campaign related to divorce proceedings from his ex-wife.
Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by its founder Steve Wynn, describing it as a smear campaign related to divorce proceedings from his ex-wife.