'Meet the Mayor' schedule in Carbondale, IL

The City of Carbondale announced the 2018 "Meet the Mayor" schedule.

Sessions will be held every month on Thursday and times will alternate between 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Citizens will have the opportunity to talk to Carbondale Mayor John "Mike" Henry and Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams at different restaurants throughout the city.

The locations include:

Feb. 1 - Panera from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

March 1 - Italian Village from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

April 5 - Kroger Starbucks from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

May 3 - Bandana's from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

June 7 - Denny's from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

July 12 - Longbranch from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

August 2 - Dunkin' Donuts from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

September 6 - El Paisano from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 - Cristaudo's from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Nov. 1 - Hunan from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 - Jen's Joe from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

