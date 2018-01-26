'Meet the Mayor' schedule in Carbondale, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Meet the Mayor' schedule in Carbondale, IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale announced the 2018 "Meet the Mayor" schedule.

Sessions will be held every month on Thursday and times will alternate between 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Citizens will have the opportunity to talk to Carbondale Mayor John "Mike" Henry and Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams at different restaurants throughout the city.

The locations include:

  • Feb. 1 - Panera from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
  • March 1 - Italian Village from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
  • April 5 - Kroger Starbucks from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
  • May 3 - Bandana's from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
  • June 7 - Denny's from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
  • July 12 - Longbranch from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
  • August 2 - Dunkin' Donuts from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
  • September 6 - El Paisano from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 4 - Cristaudo's from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
  • Nov. 1 - Hunan from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 13 - Jen's Joe from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

