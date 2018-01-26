Pop Warner doesn't support youth tackle football ban bill

Inter-squad basketball games will be held on Monday, January 29 to raise money for the families of the Marshall County school shooting.
Inter-squad basketball games will be held on Monday, January 29 to raise money for the families of the Marshall County school shooting.
Sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting patients under the guise of medical treatment.
Sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting patients under the guise of medical treatment.
At the event, professional snowmobilers will perform a high-flying stunt show with a large ramp.
At the event, professional snowmobilers will perform a high-flying stunt show with a large ramp.
Brayden Schenn scored in his fourth straight game, Paul Stastny also had a goal and the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Thursday night.
Brayden Schenn scored in his fourth straight game, Paul Stastny also had a goal and the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Thursday night.
The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team held a four point lead at halftime on the road but couldn't hold off Tennessee Tech in the 2nd half losing 76-65.
Denzel Mahoney led SEMO with 19 points.
With the loss the Redhawks fall to 4-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team held a four point lead at halftime on the road but couldn't hold off Tennessee Tech in the 2nd half losing 76-65.
Denzel Mahoney led SEMO with 19 points.
With the loss the Redhawks fall to 4-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.