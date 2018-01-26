Pop Warner doesn't support youth tackle football ban bill

CHICAGO (AP) - The Pop Warner youth football program says it doesn't agree with banning football for young people after legislation was unveiled in Illinois prohibiting tackle football for children under 12.

Pop Warner spokesperson Brian Heffron says the organization "can't imagine elected officials mandating to parents which sports their children can play."

Illinois state Rep. Carol Sente on Thursday filed the Dave Duerson Act to Prevent CTE named for the Chicago Bears defensive back who was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy. CTE has been linked to concussions or repeated head trauma.

Heffron says Pop Warner has focused on improving the game and offers parents the option of tackle or flag football.

Supporters of the legislation say the measure isn't meant to ban tackle football, it's meant to protect children.

