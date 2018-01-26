Illinois opioid helpline based in Boston

Brian Alworth says an approaching weather system will help kick up some gusty south to southwest winds today and tonight.
A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of raping a juvenile and asking for nude photos to be sent to his phone.
Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton held a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.
A Hickman County Kentucky road is down to one lane due to a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Paducah's Parks and Recreation will host its first Hot Shot Basketball Contest at the Paducah Recreation Center.
