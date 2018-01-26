State patrol works to raise awareness of human trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been collaborating with state police in other states and a trucker's organization to raise awareness of human trafficking.

A statement from Ohio's patrol says the weeklong initiative ends Saturday.

The patrol has been collaborating with state police in Indiana, Michigan and Illinois and with Truckers Against Trafficking.

The goal is to train and educate people in a position to see human trafficking to look for signs of it and report any suspected trafficking.

Some of those who may be in a position to spot human trafficking include commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees.

Troopers have been handing out information cards with signs of human trafficking and how to report it.

