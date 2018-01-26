Multiple crews fighting grass fire in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multiple crews fighting grass fire in Cape Girardeau

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Fire crews were called out to a grass fire on East Cape Rock Drive around noon on Friday afternoon, January, 26.

According to the battalion chief, Cape Girardeau Fire Department called the East County Fire Department to help out.

East County brought a brush truck to the scene.

This is near the water treatment plant.

