Man facing drug charges in Weakley Co., TN

A man is facing multiple drug charges in Weakley County, Tennessee after officers served an arrest warrant.

Aubry Pascall was charged with manufacturing/selling/delivery of schedule 6 marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, possession of schedule 6 with intent and possession of schedule 4 with intent.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Office, a deputy went to the Travis Road Apartments to serve an arrest warrant.

When the deputy arrived, he said he saw someone look out the window of the apartment and take off running toward the rear of the apartment. When the deputy ran around the building, he said he heard what he thought to be someone running through the wooded area near the apartment building.

When he ran in the wooded area, the deputy said he found Pascall lying in the woods hiding with a backpack.

When asked what was in the backpack, Pascall allegedly told the deputy it was marijuana.

After searching the backpack, the deputy said he found a glass pipe, sandwich bags used for packaging marijuana, marijuana wrapped in individual bags and money.

According to the deputy, Pascall asked to go inside the apartment to put his dog up before going to jail.

The deputy said inside the apartment, in plain view, was another bag of green plant leaf material believed to be marijuana, a bottle of eight Xanax and six Clonazepam pills.

According to the deputy, a total of 1.16 pounds of marijuana was found, 14 pills and $1,688.

