'Hoops with Heart' to raise money for families of Marshall Co. High School shooting

Inter-squad basketball games will be held on Monday, January 29 to raise money for the families of the Marshall County school shooting.

The games will be at the Calloway County Middle School gym. They will be with Calloway Middle and Murray Middle girls' and boys' basketball games.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 6 p.m.

Donations will be accepted at the door and limited concessions will be available.

Sponsored by the CCMS and MMS basketball and cheer programs, 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the families.

