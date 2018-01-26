This week in music: 1965 Downtown

Time for a blast from the past.

This morning we head back to this week in 1965 and see what was playing on all those transistor radios.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had The Supremes at number five with Come See About Me. A month earlier in December of '64, The Supremes performed this song when they made their first appearance on CBS' Ed Sullivan Show.

The Beatles were in the number four spot with I Feel Fine. The song features one of the first uses of guitar feedback in popular music. I Feel Fine spent three weeks at number one. On its flip side was Paul McCartney's She's a Woman which peaked at number four.

Another band from Liverpool was at number three. The Searchers were part of the British Invasion of 1964-65. Love Potion Number Nine tells the story of a man who asks a gypsy to help him find love. She mixes up a potion which causes him to kiss everything in sight, eventually kissing a policeman at the corner of 34th and Vine who breaks his little bottle of Love Potion Number Nine.

The Righteous Brothers were holding down the number two spot with You've Lost That Loving Feeling. The song was co-written and produced by Phil Spector. It's considered one of the best examples of Spector's "Wall of Sound" recordings. Many music critics describe it as the "ultimate pop record." In December of 1999, BMI ranked You've Lost that Loving Feeling as the most-played song on American radio and television in the 20th century. It had logged 8 million airplays at the time.

And in the top spot for this week in '65 was Petula Clark with Downtown. It was the first time a British female artist hit number one in the U.S. Despite topping the Hot 100, the song peaked at number two in Britain. Over the years, the song has been covered by several other artists including Dolly Parton and Emma Bunton, otherwise known as Baby Spice of the Spice Girls.

