First Alert: Patches of fog tonight with colder air on the way

Clouds are beginning to move out of the Heartland and drier air is moving in.

Skies will clear by tonight with light wind. We will see temperatures drop quickly after sunset.

We may evening see a few patches of fog develop. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the lower 30s.



Sunday will be sunny and very pleasant for this time of the year. Highs will reach the middle 50s.

Cold air will move in tomorrow night and possibly bring a few snow flurries Monday morning.

