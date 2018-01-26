First Alert: Overnight colder air will move in

Sunny and cool today, but overnight colder air will begin to move in and the upcoming week will be colder.

Highs today will be about 53-58.

Brian Alworth says tonight will be mostly cloudy. A chance of a few flurries or light snow showers toward daybreak in the northern regions.

To start off your week on Monday, a chance of light snow showers or flurries is possible in the morning mainly closer to southern Illinois.

