First Alert: Mostly sunny with wind gusts through the area

It will be a windy Friday in the Heartland.

Brian Alworth says an approaching weather system will help kick up some gusty south to southwest winds today and tonight.

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and quite mild, but the winds will make it feel cooler than the actual highs of about 55 to 60.

This evening will be cool and very breezy...but the rain should hold off until about midnight or so.

Rain will develop through the late night hours, and will slowly push off to the southeast Saturday so that we should get some sunshine by afternoon.

Sunday looks quiet, dry and cool, but it will turn a bit colder again by Monday.

We are watching the possibility of some mixed winter precipitation about Thursday of next week, but this is a long way from now in forecast terms.

