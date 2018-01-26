First Alert: Foggy tonight

Rain is here but it won't be here all day!

Brian Alworth says to watch out for some fog tonight as skies clear.

Tonight will have lows of 24 to 30 degrees and light winds.

Sunday looks quiet, dry and cool, but it will turn a bit colder again by Monday.

We are watching the possibility of some mixed winter precipitation about Thursday of next week, but this is a long way from now in forecast terms.

