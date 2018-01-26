First Alert: Cold air and possible flurries tonight

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
Sunny and cool today, but overnight colder air will begin to move in and the upcoming week will be colder.
Sunny and cool today, but overnight colder air will begin to move in and the upcoming week will be colder.
Time for a blast from the past. This morning we head back to this week in 1965 and see what was playing on all those transistor radios.
Time for a blast from the past. This morning we head back to this week in 1965 and see what was playing on all those transistor radios.
A Paducah tattoo shop is offering half off all Marshall County High School memorial tattoos.
A Paducah tattoo shop is offering half off all Marshall County High School memorial tattoos.
Kentucky State Police have arrested a man for a murdering a man on a Saturday, January 27 murder in Fulton County.
Kentucky State Police have arrested a man for a murdering a man on a Saturday, January 27 murder in Fulton County.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.