First Alert: Cold air and possible flurries tonight

A cold front is moving into the Heartland this evening and temperatures will drop once the front passes.

Grant said we will also see a few snow flurries with this front, but no accumulation is expected. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.



Monday will be partly cloudy and cold with a few flurries possible early. Highs will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.

