Kentucky native confirmed to head Army Corps of Engineers

Brian Alworth says an approaching weather system will help kick up some gusty south to southwest winds today and tonight.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
Let's head back to the swingin' 1960's. Let's check out the records the DJ's were spinning on this week 58 years ago.
The U.S. Senate has confirmed a Kentucky native to head the Army Corps of Engineers.
A vehicle crashed into a Rhodes 101 in Fruitland, Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 24.
