Kentucky native confirmed to head Army Corps of Engineers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed a Kentucky native to head the Army Corps of Engineers.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office said in a news release that R.D. James was confirmed Thursday as assistant secretary of the Army for civil works.

James is a Fulton County native and 1971 University of Kentucky graduate. He currently resides in New Madrid, Missouri.

Former President Ronald Reagan appointed James to serve on the Mississippi River Commission, and he held the position for 36 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.