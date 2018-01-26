Vehicle strikes Rhodes 101 in Fruitland, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vehicle strikes Rhodes 101 in Fruitland, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
FRUITLAND, MO (KFVS) -

A vehicle crashed into a Rhodes 101 in Fruitland, Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Fruitland Firefighters were called to Rhodes 101 Stops on Highway 61 around 9:22 a.m.

They were told a vehicle that had struck the building.

No injuries were reported. The building did receive minor structural damage. 

