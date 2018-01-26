Cape Girardeau firefighters assist stranded boaters on Mississippi River

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was called to assist with a non-emergency incident involving a houseboat on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Stations 1 and 3 were called to help a stranded houseboat that had lost propulsion after spending the night along the banks of the river.

Marine 1 launched, made contact with the stranded boaters, and was able to safely tow them to the Kidd's fuel dock.

