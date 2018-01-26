Cape Girardeau firefighters assist stranded boaters on Mississip - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau firefighters assist stranded boaters on Mississippi River

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department) (Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was called to assist with a non-emergency incident involving a houseboat on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Stations 1 and 3 were called to help a stranded houseboat that had lost propulsion after spending the night along the banks of the river.

Marine 1 launched, made contact with the stranded boaters, and was able to safely tow them to the Kidd's fuel dock. 

