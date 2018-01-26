Wristbands given to Marshall County High School available for purchase

Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.
Inter-squad basketball games will be held on Monday, January 29 to raise money for the families of the Marshall County school shooting.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton held a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.
Marshall County High School students and staff will receive bracelets from the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
