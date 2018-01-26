Bracelets given to Marshall County High School available for purchase

Brian Alworth says an approaching weather system will help kick up some gusty south to southwest winds today and tonight.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
Let's head back to the swingin' 1960's. Let's check out the records the DJ's were spinning on this week 58 years ago.
The U.S. Senate has confirmed a Kentucky native to head the Army Corps of Engineers.
A vehicle crashed into a Rhodes 101 in Fruitland, Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 24.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
He hasn’t forgotten where he came from though, or all the people that supported him in his youth.
