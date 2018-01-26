Bracelets given to Marshall County High School available for purchase

Marshall County High School students and staff will receive bracelets from the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau.

In a post, Kentucky Lake/Marshall County Tourism stated one bracelet has been provided for each Marshall County High School student, faculty, and staff member.

They will receive those bracelets at school on Monday.

If anyone would like to purchase a bracelet, they are $1 each.

Beginning Friday a 9 a.m. anyone may buy a bracelet from the office in Draffenville and at ReMax location in Benton and Murray, Ky.

The CVB address is 93 Carroll Rd, right next to J's Steakhouse, behind Dominos and Subway.

At noon bracelets will be for sale at CFSB banking locations in Benton, Calvert City, Murray, and Paducah.

Cash, check, or credit card will be accepted at their location. Checks can be made out to Marshall Strong.

Any questions regarding the bands can be directed to 270-527-3128.

