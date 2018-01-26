5 things to know 1/26

Good Friday morning. It is January 26.

First Alert Forecast:

Today will be windy and it begins this morning. Gusts could get to about 30-35 mph.

But there will be sunshine and mild temperatures, even though the wind will make it feel cooler.

Rain will move in tonight and will last into the early morning hours on Saturday. Still no severe weather, but there could be some thunder and lightning.

We are looking at possible winter weather on Thursday, but it’s still too far out to talk about snow totals, however, there could be some accumulation.

Making headlines

State police in Kentucky have turned over the property at Marshall County High School to the school district. Students went back to school today.

Kentucky Governor Bevin will hold special event in support of Marshall County on Friday

The Scott County sheriff reports one man dead and another in custody after a disturbance.

After a domestic violence incident, police said a home in Kennett, Missouri was set on fire.

Police in Marion, Illinois are investigating shots fired Thursday night that damaged three homes.

