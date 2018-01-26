Scott County police find one man dead from apparent stabbing, suspect in custody

A stabbing in Scott County, Missouri led to the death of one man Thursday, Jan. 25.

The Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury reported one man dead and another in custody after a disturbance.



Sheriff Drury said at 6:22 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to an address outside of Benton in reference to an assault.

When Deputies arrived on scene they located the victim who had died from an apparent stab wound,

The suspect was found at the scene and taken into custody without incident.



An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning. More information will be provided once formal charges are filed.

