Scott County police find one man dead from apparent stabbing, suspect in custody

Marshall County High School students and staff will receive bracelets from the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Good Friday morning. It is January 26. First Alert Forecast: Today will be windy and it begins this morning.
The Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury reported one man dead and another in custody after a disturbance.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Okawville Police Department received a report from a concerned parent that a firearm was going to be taken to the Okawville Community School by a student on Friday, January 26.
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.
