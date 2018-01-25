SEMO men fall at Tennessee Tech - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO men fall at Tennessee Tech

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team held a four-point lead at halftime on the road but couldn't hold off Tennessee Tech in the 2nd half losing 76-65.

Denzel Mahoney led SEMO with 19 points.

With the loss the Redhawks fall to 4-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

