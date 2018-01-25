SEMO men fall at Tennessee Tech

Brayden Schenn scored in his fourth straight game, Paul Stastny also had a goal and the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Thursday night.
The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team held a four point lead at halftime on the road but couldn't hold off Tennessee Tech in the 2nd half losing 76-65.
Denzel Mahoney led SEMO with 19 points.
With the loss the Redhawks fall to 4-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Chicago Cubs have invited veteran catcher Chris Gimenez and 18 other non-roster players to their major league spring training camp.
Here are our featured Heartland Hoops games for Thursday 1/25. Jackson at Notre Dame..7:30 Portageville at NMCC..7:30 Chaffee at Scott Co. Central.. 7:30 Nashville at Anna-Jonesboro..7:45 Centralia at Carbondale..7:45 Malden at Doniphan..7:30 Stoddard County Tournament Cape Central at Poplar Bluff
