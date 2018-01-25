Cubs invite Gimenez, 18 other players to major league camp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cubs invite Gimenez, 18 other players to major league camp

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have invited veteran catcher Chris Gimenez and 18 other non-roster players to their major league spring training camp.

A nine-year veteran, Gimenez played for Chicago manager Joe Maddon when both were with Tampa Bay in 2012 and 2013 and was later a teammate of free agent pitcher Yu Darvish - a Cubs target - with the Texas Rangers.

Chicago also invited pitchers Anthony Bass, Craig Brooks, David Garner, Justin Hancock, Thomas Hatch, Williams Perez, Alberto Baldonado, Daniel Camarena and Kyle Ryan; infielders Ryan Court, Mike Freeman, Jason Vosler and Chesny Young; catchers Taylor Davis, Ian Rice and Ali Solis; and outfielders Jacob Hannemann and Bijan Rademacher.

Pitchers and catchers begin workouts Feb. 14, with the first full squad workout on Feb. 19.

