Okawville Police: No threat for community school

The Okawville Police Department received a report from a concerned parent that a firearm was going to be taken to the Okawville Community School by a student on Friday, January 26.

In a statement by police, they say they have completed an investigation which did not lead to any evidence of an alleged threat at this time.

Okawville Police Department says they take these cases of this nature seriously and would like to thank the community for its cooperation.

