Okawville Police: No threat for community school

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Okawville Police Department received a report from a concerned parent that a firearm was going to be taken to the Okawville Community School by a student on Friday, January 26.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens answered budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.
Chemicals laying around your house could be deadly in the right combinations.
The turnout for a prayer vigil was larger than expected and backed up traffic along US 68.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.
Rexy died on Sunday after being accidentally shot by his sister.
