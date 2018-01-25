Heartland Hoops games for 1/26

ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.
Here are our featured Heartland Hoops games for Friday, January 26
Ten-time All-Pro tight end Tony Gonzalez was elected to the Kansas City Chiefs' Hall of Fame on Friday, and his name will be added to Arrowhead Stadium's ring of honor next season.
Whether or not this is a case of sour grapes is open to interpretation.
Inter-squad basketball games will be held on Monday, January 29 to raise money for the families of the Marshall County school shooting.
