Heartland Hoops games for 1/25

Here are our featured Heartland Hoops games for Thursday 1/25. Jackson at Notre Dame..7:30 Portageville at NMCC..7:30 Chaffee at Scott Co. Central.. 7:30 Nashville at Anna-Jonesboro..7:45 Centralia at Carbondale..7:45 Malden at Doniphan..7:30 Stoddard County Tournament Cape Central at Poplar Bluff

The Murray State men's basketball team defeated Morehead State 87-81 at home Thursday night. Jonathan Stark led the way with 23 points and Terrell Miller Jr. added 21 in the Racers victory. With the win, Murray improved to 7-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 15-5 overall.