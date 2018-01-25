Murray State men defeat Morehead State

Thursday, January 25 2018 9:37 PM EST2018-01-26 02:37:59 GMT
Here are our featured Heartland Hoops games for Thursday 1/25. Jackson at Notre Dame..7:30 Portageville at NMCC..7:30 Chaffee at Scott Co. Central.. 7:30 Nashville at Anna-Jonesboro..7:45 Centralia at Carbondale..7:45 Malden at Doniphan..7:30 Stoddard County Tournament Cape Central at Poplar Bluff Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Here are our featured Heartland Hoops games for Thursday 1/25. Jackson at Notre Dame..7:30 Portageville at NMCC..7:30 Chaffee at Scott Co. Central.. 7:30 Nashville at Anna-Jonesboro..7:45 Centralia at Carbondale..7:45 Malden at Doniphan..7:30 Stoddard County Tournament Cape Central at Poplar Bluff Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Thursday, January 25 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-26 02:04:51 GMT
The Murray State men's basketball team defeated Morehead State 87-81 at home Thursday night. Jonathan Stark led the way with 23 points and Terrell Miller Jr. added 21 in the Racers victory. With the win, Murray improved to 7-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 15-5 overall. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
The Murray State men's basketball team defeated Morehead State 87-81 at home Thursday night. Jonathan Stark led the way with 23 points and Terrell Miller Jr. added 21 in the Racers victory. With the win, Murray improved to 7-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 15-5 overall. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Thursday, January 25 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-01-26 01:34:18 GMT
The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team defeated Tennessee Tech Thursday night 70-66 in Cookeville, TN. Ashton Luttrull led the Redhawks with 21 points. With the win SEMO improved to 5-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 10-11 overall. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team defeated Tennessee Tech Thursday night 70-66 in Cookeville, TN. Ashton Luttrull led the Redhawks with 21 points. With the win SEMO improved to 5-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 10-11 overall. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.