Murray State men defeat Morehead State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State men defeat Morehead State

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Murray State men's basketball team defeated Morehead State 87-81 at home Thursday night.

Jonathan Stark led the way with 23 points and Terrell Miller Jr. added 21 in the Racers victory.

With the win, Murray improved to 7-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 15-5 overall.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heartland Hoops games for 1/25

    Heartland Hoops games for 1/25

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:37 PM EST2018-01-26 02:37:59 GMT

    Here are our featured Heartland Hoops games for Thursday 1/25. Jackson at Notre Dame..7:30 Portageville at NMCC..7:30 Chaffee at Scott Co. Central.. 7:30 Nashville at Anna-Jonesboro..7:45 Centralia at Carbondale..7:45 Malden at Doniphan..7:30 Stoddard County Tournament Cape Central at Poplar Bluff Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    Here are our featured Heartland Hoops games for Thursday 1/25. Jackson at Notre Dame..7:30 Portageville at NMCC..7:30 Chaffee at Scott Co. Central.. 7:30 Nashville at Anna-Jonesboro..7:45 Centralia at Carbondale..7:45 Malden at Doniphan..7:30 Stoddard County Tournament Cape Central at Poplar Bluff Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Murray State men defeat Morehead State

    Murray State men defeat Morehead State

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-26 02:04:51 GMT
    The Murray State men's basketball team defeated Morehead State 87-81 at home Thursday night. Jonathan Stark led the way with 23 points and Terrell Miller Jr. added 21 in the Racers victory. With the win, Murray improved to 7-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 15-5 overall. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    The Murray State men's basketball team defeated Morehead State 87-81 at home Thursday night. Jonathan Stark led the way with 23 points and Terrell Miller Jr. added 21 in the Racers victory. With the win, Murray improved to 7-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 15-5 overall. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • SEMO Women defeat Tennessee Tech

    SEMO Women defeat Tennessee Tech

    Thursday, January 25 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-01-26 01:34:18 GMT
    The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team defeated Tennessee Tech Thursday night 70-66 in Cookeville, TN. Ashton Luttrull led the Redhawks with 21 points. With the win SEMO improved to 5-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 10-11 overall. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team defeated Tennessee Tech Thursday night 70-66 in Cookeville, TN. Ashton Luttrull led the Redhawks with 21 points. With the win SEMO improved to 5-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 10-11 overall. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    •   
Powered by Frankly