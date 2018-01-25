Paducah holding a Hot Shot Basketball Contest

Paducah's Parks and Recreation will host its first Hot Shot Basketball Contest at the Paducah Recreation Center.

The contest will be held Sat., January 27.

Boys and girls between the ages 9-14 are welcome to play and enter the contest where participants will be given three one-minute time period to shoot from five different marks on the court.

Awards will be given out to first and second places.

Participants must register at the Paducah Recreation Center before their start time.

The boys will start at noon with girls following at 1:30 p.m.

Basketballs will be provided at the free event.

