US 68 in Marshall Co. backed up due to large prayer vigil

The turnout for a prayer vigil was larger than expected and backed up traffic along US 68.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Marshall County 911 requested a traffic alert be issued for US 68 just west of Draffenville.

The vigil at Mike Miller Park filled the park and backed up traffic on US 68 on each side of the park entrance.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and to be aware that heavy traffic is expected to continue until late into Thursday evening.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.