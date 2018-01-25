Marion, IL police investigating shots fired

Police in Marion, Illinois are investigating shots fired on Thursday night, January 25.

According to police, at around 3:04 p.m. they responded to the report in the 700 block of S. Bentley Street.

It was reported that a tan or gold, older-model car, possibly a Mercury Marquis or something similar, had fired shots out the car window while driving northbound in the 700 block.

Police say three houses were damaged but no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-993-2124.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.