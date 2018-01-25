Police search for man accused of drugging dancer at Paducah club

The man is seen here on surveillance video. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

Paducah Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who is accused of drugging a woman at a club.

Police were called at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, January 7 to Incognito Gentleman's Club located at 3401 Clark's River Road.

Employees said one of the dancers appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

Multiple employees said they believed a man had slipped the dancer an ecstasy pill without her knowledge.

The man is described as about 6 feet tall, in his 30s or 40s, with a black and grey beard.

He is also believed to be driving a 2015 or 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 4x4 one-ton pickup truck, either dark blue or black with a "headache rack".

Police were told the man may drive commercially.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

