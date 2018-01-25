Police search for man accused of drugging dancer at Paducah club - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police search for man accused of drugging dancer at Paducah club

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The man is seen here on surveillance video. (Source: Paducah Police Department) The man is seen here on surveillance video. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who is accused of drugging a woman at a club.

 Police were called at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, January 7 to Incognito Gentleman's Club located at 3401 Clark's River Road.

Employees said one of the dancers appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

Multiple employees said they believed a man had slipped the dancer an ecstasy pill without her knowledge.

The man is described as about 6 feet tall, in his 30s or 40s, with a black and grey beard.

He is also believed to be driving a 2015 or 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 4x4 one-ton pickup truck, either dark blue or black with a "headache rack".

Police were told the man may drive commercially.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly