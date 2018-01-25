Police ask for help in Paducah business burglary

The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help in a burglary investigation.

Officers responded to Hutson Inc. John Deere located at 3690 James Sanders Blvd. just before midnight on Thursday, January 19, to an alarm.

They found a glass door had been broken.

According to Paducah Police, surveillance video shows a man enter the store, walk directly to a Stihl TS420 concrete saw, take it and leave the store.

Nothing else was reported missing.

The man is described as 5'7" to 5'10" tall with a medium build and wearing a hooded shirt.

He may have been driving or riding in a 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck with a crew cab.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

