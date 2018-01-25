Police ask for help in Paducah business burglary

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens answered budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens answered budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.
Chemicals laying around your house could be deadly in the right combinations.
Chemicals laying around your house could be deadly in the right combinations.
The turnout for a prayer vigil was larger than expected and backed up traffic along US 68.
The turnout for a prayer vigil was larger than expected and backed up traffic along US 68.
Police in Marion, Illinois are investigating shots fired on Thursday night, January 25.
Police in Marion, Illinois are investigating shots fired on Thursday night, January 25.
Paducah Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who is accused of drugging a woman at a club.
Paducah Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who is accused of drugging a woman at a club.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.