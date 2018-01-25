Scanner traffic reveals terrifying moments just after Marshall Co. High School shooting

The turnout for a prayer vigil was larger than expected and backed up traffic along US 68.
The turnout for a prayer vigil was larger than expected and backed up traffic along US 68.
Police in Marion, Illinois are investigating shots fired on Thursday night, January 25.
Police in Marion, Illinois are investigating shots fired on Thursday night, January 25.
Paducah Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who is accused of drugging a woman at a club.
Paducah Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who is accused of drugging a woman at a club.
The community is joining hands to gather for those affected by the Marshall County High School deadly school that happened the morning of Tuesday, January 23. If you have a vigil or prayer circle you would like to add, let us know by messaging us on Facebook.
The community is joining hands to gather for those affected by the Marshall County High School deadly school that happened the morning of Tuesday, January 23. If you have a vigil or prayer circle you would like to add, let us know by messaging us on Facebook.
Missy Jenkins was involved in the Heath High School shooting more than 20 years ago.
Missy Jenkins was involved in the Heath High School shooting more than 20 years ago.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.