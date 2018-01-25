Man arrested for reckless driving and meth in McCracken Co.

A man was arrested by McCracken County officers after reports of a reckless driver on U.S. 60 just east of McCracken County High School.

A caller said the driver of the car was doing donuts in the middle of U.S. 60 in a blue Honda.

A detective unit made contact with the driver and watched him vomit out of his driver's side door at the stop light of U.S. 60 and Olivet Church Road.

As soon as the officer turned on his patrol lights, the driver sped up and then slammed on his breaks causing the car to make a 180-degree turn and ended up facing the patrol car head on.

The driver then pulled off and talked to the deputies detectives.

Standardized field sobrity tests were conducted and the driver failed them.

They searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine.

22-year-old Cody Doke of Barlow, Kentucky, was arrested and is being charged with operating motor vehicle under the influence, reckless operation, no insurance, possession of a controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Doke was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

