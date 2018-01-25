Jackson, MO community supporting communications officer during cancer treatment

The community of Jackson, Missouri is coming together to support a communications officer going through cancer treatments.

Billi Knight was diagnosed with cancer late in 2017.

To show support, the police department sold bracelets. All proceeds and donations went to help pay for her medical expenses.

On Friday, January 25, Kelsey Anderson will sit down with Billi and talk about her journey.

