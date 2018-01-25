Gov. Bevin to hold special event in support of Marshall Co. on Friday

Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton will hold a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.

The event will be at the Children's Art Activity Center, 1202 Elm Street, at 10 a.m.

It will include members of the faith-based community.

On Thursday, the governor posted this response to gun violence.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.