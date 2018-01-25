Gov. Bevin declares Jan. 28 statewide Day of Prayer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton held a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.

During the special event, the governor declared Sunday, Jan. 28 as a statewide Day of Prayer.

The event was at the Children's Art Activity Center, 1202 Elm Street, at 10 a.m.

It included members of the faith-based community.

On Thursday, the governor posted this response to gun violence.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, two Marshall County High School students died and 21 others were injured after a high school shooting. The suspected shooter, also a 15-year-old student, is in custody and facing charges of murder and first-degree assault.

