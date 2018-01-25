Talking to your kids about a tragedy like the Marshall County shooting

Coping with this tragedy can be tough on your kids, no matter where they go to school.

A licensed psychologist, Dale Budslick, opened up about the best way to tackle such a painful subject.

"We are all over the place…we don't know what to think about such a thing." Budslick spoke frankly about the Marshall County High School Shooting and its impact on our region.

"Children are going to be hit by this, they're going to wonder what to think, what to do. They are not going to know what to do with their feelings."

No matter where you live, Budslick said the violence on that Benton school campus that claimed two young lives can hit very close to home.

Budslick explained,"I think it's important to pay close attention to what our children are doing, talk to them if they ask questions..not feel embarrassed to talk about them. Not feel bad for not quite know what to say…being very genuine with our children. And letting them know that it's a difficult thing for adults and children to deal with," .

She said you should actively look for the opportunity to talk with your children, start the conversation, or even make suggestions to your kids about ways to cope with this.

Some suggestions include:

Starting a fund for the students, their families, the schools, etc.

Writing a letter

Prayer with them

Going a walk with them and talking about it

Drawing a picture

Having a game night with close friends

Spend time with each other doing an activity

"No one knows the child better than their parents…so it's very important for the parents to be active in… addressing this situation...there is no one right way… there is no wrong way to handle this situation, It'll be different for every family, it's different for every child..it's different for all of us," Budslick described.

As a part of the healing process, Budslick likes to remind parents that they already have all the tools, "Parents are adequate…they can take care of their children. They can help their children. Things are going to be okay. They need to remember that for themselves in order to impart that message to their children."

