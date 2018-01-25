Hepatitis A case discovered in Poplar Bluff, MO

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Butler County Health Department are investigating a case of Hepatitis A identified in a food handler that worked while potentially contagious at a Poplar Bluff restaurant.

Anyone who ate at the Huddle House between January 3, 2018 and January 17, 2018, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.

According to the release from the department, they are taking necessary measures to decrease the spread of the illness.

Customers who ate at the restaurant during the time frame should seek medical care if they have symptoms.

Symptoms develop between two and seven weeks after exposure and can include:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Clay-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellow skin and eyes)

A case of Hepatitis A was also identified at the Dexter Huddle House last December.

Members of the public or providers with patients who are concerned about a potential exposure can call Butler County Health Department at 573-785-8478 or the Stoddard County Health Center at 573-568-4593.

For more information about Hepatitis A, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.