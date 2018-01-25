Police investigate counterfeit money in Carbondale

The Carbondale Police Department received three reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses.

In each three cases, the suspect tried to use a $20 counterfeit bill at several businesses.

At 5:45 p.m. on January 23, the suspect tried to use the fake money at a business in the 600 block of East Main Street at 5:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 20 years old, with a thin build and wearing a maroon sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.