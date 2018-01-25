Parents of slain high school student say she was 'perfect daughter'

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Butler County Health Department are investigating a case of Hepatitis A identified in a food handler that worked while potentially contagious at a Poplar Bluff restaurant.
The Carbondale Police Department received three reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A HazMat team responded to Whitehaven Welcome Center located at 1845 Lone Oak Road off I-24 exit 7 to investigate a suspicious white substance.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will answer budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
The cruise ship where a Louisiana woman fell off is set to arrive in New Orleans Thursday. Juwanna Brooks, 44, was identified as the woman who fell off the Carnival Triumph Sunday near Mexico. The cruise took off Saturday from New Orleans heading to Cozumel. Brooks' mother said the cruise line officials contacted her after she fell overboard. The search for Brooks is ongoing. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.
Taylor Lyn Manuel recorded a man driving around in his SUV with a cat on the hood before he sped off down the highway.
