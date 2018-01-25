Parents of slain high school student say she was 'perfect daughter'

The community of Jackson, Missouri is coming together to support a communications officer going through cancer treatments.
Coping with this tragedy can be tough on your kids, no matter where they go to school.
Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton will hold a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens puts his support behind an effort to strengthen Missouri’s laws when it comes to penalties for those who hurt police dogs.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.
Police: Angry fast-food worker gives new meaning to burrito to go, slinging a hot one at Taco Bell supervisor and splattering her with melted cheese.
